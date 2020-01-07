Insurance is cyclical; there are hard markets and soft markets, and insurance companies typically make money in two ways: underwriting profit, and investment income. When the market is soft, insurance companies are looking for market share, so they lower their premiums and relax their underwriting guidelines, which allows them to write more business. New carriers or programs enter the marketplace and charge lower premiums to gain market share, which reduces premiums further. Insurance companies can afford to charge lower premiums, as they typically are making a nice bang for their buck via investments.

In a hard market, it is the opposite. When the market is hard, insurance companies are not making money by investments, and losses start adding up. This makes them unprofitable at the premiums they are charging, so to become profitable, they raise premiums. They also tighten their guidelines to try and write only preferred risks, which limits the number of companies the “average” association can get a quote from. Sometimes they add exclusions to restrict coverage. To make matters worse, some carriers or programs simply stop writing insurance during this time, so there are fewer options for community associations.

Hard Times

We are currently in a full-blown hard market, one of the worst I have seen in my 25 years of being in the insurance industry. What is contributing to this?