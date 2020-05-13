Editor’s Note: During this crisis, The Cooperator family of publications will be passing along information, tips, and FAQs submitted by our network of industry professionals, including attorneys, managers, and other subject matter experts. The views and opinions expressed are those of the contributors, and as the situation evolves in the coming days and weeks, those views and opinions may evolve as well. We encourage readers to be mindful of this; check posting dates, make note of contributors’ locations and industries, and above all, consult with your own community professionals as you and your neighbors navigate this challenging landscape.



As homeowners association residents voice growing concerns about people coming from unknown places into their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, boards are taking direction from states and localities to temporarily ban short-term rentals to slow the spread of the disease.



“Many associations which do not already ban leases of less than a month are imposing temporary outright bans on short-term rentals,” for the health and safety of residents, says Marshal Granor, managing partner at Granor & Granor in Horsham, Pensylvania, and a fellow in CAI’s College of Community Association Lawyers (CCAL).

Some states have imposed short-term rental bans to combat this crisis. In Florida, where short-term rentals are extremely popular, restrictions are now in place at hotels, resorts, or other lodging to stop the spread COVID-19. According to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, there are no check-ins for short-term rentals for the next two weeks. People already in Florida can stay until the end of their rental period.