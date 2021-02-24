According to a recent press release from Harlem-based developer Carthage Real Estate Advisors, construction is progressing at Marcus Garvey Village (not to be confused with the development of the same name in Brownsville, Brooklyn), a 300,000-square-foot, 18-story mixed-income, multifamily project with 330 residences at 209 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard at 124th Street in Manhattan.



According to the developer, the project will focus on the culture of the community, rather than gentrification. In addition to an array of resident amenities, Carthage and Body Lawson Associates Architects & Planners, an MBE architecture practice, “are adding dedicated spaces that reflect the distinct culture of the neighborhood, such as a 1,000-square-foot rooftop performance area, grade level LGBTQ+ center, and rooms reserved for Community Board 10 meetings and other community uses.”

Founded in 1999, Carthage Real Estate Advisors specializes in developing workforce and affordable income housing in NYC and the tristate area. The firm works with private investment clients, nonprofits and municipalities to produce supportive housing “that improves communities and generates much needed economic development activity” while being profitable for investors, sensitive to the needs of the local community, and environmentally sustainable. Its portfolio encompasses mixed-income, mixed-use, and affordable preservation projects. To date, the firm has developed more than 1,500 units of affordable housing with a total budget of nearly $350 million.