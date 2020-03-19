The Building Trades Employers Association (BTEA) has announced the creation of their COVID-19 Contractor Resource Center, an online platform that will connect contractors with up-to-date information regarding COVID-19. The website, which was launched on Monday, March 16, 2020 can be found here: https://www.bteany.com/covid19/

“We want to support our members, colleagues, allied organizations and the and the building trade union members we employ with information that can be helpful and useful during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Louis J. Coletti, President and CEO of the BTEA. He continued, “There is so much unknown about this COVID-19 and how it will impact our industry and workforce. If we work together to share information and collaborate on best practices, we will make better progress than if we go it alone.”