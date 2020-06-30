Last week, Thomas M. Skiba, CAE, CAI’s chief executive officer, and Ursula K. Burgess, Esq., president of CAI’s Board of Trustees, released a statement calling for equality and justice. As communities continue to navigate the current crisis, CAI shares an unwavering support of the Fair Housing Act of 1968 and advocates for our public policy establishing a simple process for community association boards to amend covenants to remove discriminatory, illegal language.

Support of the Fair Housing Act (FHA) This law protects people from discrimination when they are renting, buying, or securing financing for a home. Every citizen has the right to fair housing options.

FHA made it illegal to refuse to sell or rent to any person because of their race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. In 1988, disability and familial status were added to protected classes of discrimination.

Fair housing is woven into the fabric of community associations. Since 1968, the number of community associations has grown from 10,000 to nearly 380,000. From cities to suburbs, coast to coast, community associations provide housing to people of all races, ages, income levels, religions, sex, and national origin. Residents in these communities come together, embrace diversity, and create a culture to be proud of. CAI supports the rich history of social justice defined in the FHA.