Even before the arrival of COVID, the co-op and condominium markets in New York City were softening. The pandemic has only served to exacerbate the problem. Now, market forces are flying wild, with unexpected results everywhere you look. According to some reports, prices in prime neighborhoods in Manhattan are down as much as 30%. At the same time, home prices - especially for those with the former white elephant, a swimming pool - in the New York suburbs are soaring, and new condo units in the boroughs with private outdoor space are becoming more sought-after. The questions are, how long will these disruptions last - and what if anything can co-op owners and boards do to stabilize prices?





What Sets Co-ops Apart?

As most readers are aware, unlike a condominium, a co-op apartment is not real estate in the legal sense of the term; it’s ownership of shares in a cooperative corporation which owns real estate. Ownership of said shares entitles the shareholder to occupy an apartment unit within the cooperatively-owned building, governed by a board of directors and what’s called a proprietary lease. As such, the co-op board has veto power over sales of shares and transfers of proprietary leases. Like real property, co-op units do of course carry a specific dollar value. And like real property, co-op values - and hence prices - fluctuate with the market. This begs the question: can a co-op’s board act as a buffer against falling prices in order to preserve the market value of other units? Can they realistically (and legally) decline a transfer based on a lower purchase price with an eye to protecting values throughout the building?



Is it Legal?

According to Julie Schechter, a partner at Armstrong Teasdale, a law firm based in New York, “Co-op boards are allowed to reject purchasers for any reason so long as it is not discriminatory. This includes the right to reject an application due to a low purchase price. A board’s concerns about the effect a low price might have on other apartment values is justified - however, the board also has a responsibility to be fair to individual shareholders. To be fair to the shareholder selling the apartment, the board should try to determine the current market value of the apartment, and not simply decide based upon what the board believes the apartment is worth. Boards should be particularly cautious about rejecting an application due to a low purchase price in the current market, because the pandemic has had a significant effect on apartment sales prices in 2020.”