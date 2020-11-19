A recent report from appraiser Miller Samuel Inc. and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate shows a burgeoning interest in buying co-op apartments on the cheaper end of the Manhattan spectrum (‘cheap’ being a very relative term, of course). In their monthly report of new signed contracts in New York’s five boroughs and Long Island, as well as Westchester and Fairfield Counties and Greenwich, Connecticut, Miller Samuel and Douglas Elliman cite October statistics showing a year-over-year increase in sales for Manhattan co-ops under $2 million—the first for co-op contracts at any price point in data going back to May 2020, according to BloombergQuint’s account of the report.