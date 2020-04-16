In these days of deep uncertainty and profound challenge, it’s easy to feel swamped by the flood of grim news surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. But amid all the hardship and tragedy, people and communities are pulling together to help and look after each other.

One example of this is a condominium community in Woburn, Massachusetts that, according to attorney Ed Allcock of Braintree-based law firm Marcus, Errico, Emmer & Brooks PC, has formed a ‘Compassionate Care Committee’ to help support and assist its more vulnerable residents. According to Allcock, most of the residents in the 147-unit community are over 65, and about a third of them are over 80 -- placing them in a demographic at significantly higher risk for coronavirus complications.

According to Allcock -- whose firm represents the condo -- “This community has been all over the issue since the virus broke. They have stepped up the use of in-house and contractor help to regularly disinfect common areas, and formed a committee to assist those that have confirmed or presumptive cases and are quarantining. What they are doing for residents is remarkable. They are gearing up to buy groceries, deliver mail and packages, run necessary errands, walk dogs, remove trash, and maintain communications with other residents to ease the feelings of isolation.”