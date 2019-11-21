The National Law Review is alerting litigators to be prepared for a rash of lawsuits related to a possible looming housing recession, likening the outlook to what happened in 2008’s economic crash. As the condo developers of a decade ago notified their contract purchasers of their projects’ impending completions, many of those would-be owners sued for breach of contract or disclosure violations in a bid to get out of their contracts and reclaim their (usually substantial) deposits in light of declining property values. The National Law Review is seeing a potentially similar scenario unfold now in light of the condo-building boom of recent years combined with what some predict is an impending recession.

As the economy bounced back post-2008, development went into overdrive in many of the country’s big real estate markets. Leery of the 2008 model of accepting 20% down payments with a financing contingency, today’s developers require deposits of up to 80% of a unit’s purchase price to enter into contract during construction, per the Review . With that model taking hold, there are now hundreds of millions of dollars sitting in escrow as this plethora of projects nears completion.