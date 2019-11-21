Back in September, Governor Cuomo signed into law a bill passed by the New York State legislature meant to make public knowledge the actual owners of one-to-four family homes purchased under the guise of LLC’s, limited liability corporations. The outcry from the condominium community – particularly in Manhattan – was swift and vehement. Added to recent 'mansion tax' hikes and the GOP-sponsored tax bill of 2018, “At the end of the day they are strangling New York real estate,” said Donna Olshan, luxury broker and owner of Olshan Realty Co., to the Wall Street Journal.

Now it appears that the supposed chokehold has been loosened. As of earlier this month, New York State Department of Taxation and Finance officials have “reconsidered” the legislation, and issued clarifications that may soothe those concerned about the ability of celebrities and other ultra-rich buyers to purchase luxury apartments more or less anonymously using LLCs.





What is an LLC?