Q. As the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic spreads, we're trying to keep our building and residents as safe as possible as we practice social distancing and self-quarantine as necessary. To that end, can we ban all non-residents from the building?

A. According to Manhattan-based firm Armstrong Teasdale, "It is very impractical to ban all non-residents. For example, a child might want to visit their elderly parent who lives alone. While boards may ban large gatherings, or limit the number of people who will be permitted into an apartment for an event, we have seen no such governmental guidelines which recommend limiting all guests to multifamily dwellings. However, encouraging residents not to invite non-residents into the building is certainly a sensible idea. As to banning certain non-residents (such as dog walkers, tutors, nannies, etc.), it certainly would be prudent, but boards must consider each on a case-by-case basis based on a number of considerations."