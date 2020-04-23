The online directory of building services

Finding vendors and service providers for your building or association can be like trying to find the proverbial needle in a haystack. How can you tell whether a law firm has seasoned co-op/condo law experts on their team? How do you know whether an interior designer does hallways and lobbies? Which management companies specialize in smaller (or supersized) communities? With thousands of companies scattered across the city, just knowing where to start can be a huge help.

That's where Directory.cooperator.com comes in. It's a powerful, FREE tool that can help you narrow down and zero in on whatever type of professional you and your community need, whether it's an attorney, a boiler repair company, a new management firm, an interior designer, or an organization doing education and advocacy - just to name a few. You can narrow your results by industry category, by zip code, or by company name - and listings are updated regularly, so you can be sure the contact information in the Directory is up-to-date and accurate.