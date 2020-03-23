Recent
New York
Sign in

Disease & Disclosure Preserving Privacy in the Pandemic

By Andrew Brucker, Peter Massa, Dale Degenshein   19 March 2020 Q&A

Q. If a resident in our building tests positive for COVID-19, or is self-quarantined, should we tell the other residents and staff?

A. According to Manhattan-based law firm Armstrong Teasdale, "Residents should be notified if the board or management receives notification that someone tests positive for COVID-19 in the building. However the name and apartment number of the resident should not be disclosed to the other residents. Similarly, if a board learns someone has decided to self-quarantine, the board should not disclose this. People self-quarantine for many reasons, and may not pose an immediate or imminent danger.  Regardless of what the residents are told, they must continue to act appropriately: wash hands with soap often, use disinfectant on surfaces, and keep hands away from their mouth, nose and eyes."

Related Articles

Hot Topics for Co-Ops and Condos - Legal Updates on New Disclosure Laws

Seminar - The Cooperator Expo New York

The SHIELD Act

What Boards & Property Managers Need to Know

A Letter From Our Publisher

Navigating a Troubling Time

Emergency Management

Planning is Everything

Maintaining Air Quality

Managing the Indoor Environment

Incident Response Planning

Your Key to Managing in Crisis
 

Leave a Comment