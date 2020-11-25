This past July, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced a major lawsuit and settlement with the National Association of Realtors (NAR) about anti-competitive practices. According to Stephen Brobeck, a senior fellow at the Consumer Federation of America (CFA), “The settlement will discourage blatant discrimination against discount brokers and the steering of buyers to high-commission properties, but will fail to significantly increase real price competition. Only the uncoupling of commissions, so that both buyers and sellers negotiate and pay their own broker compensation, can foster the price competition that exists in most other consumer markets.”

The current commission structure protects realtors from this price competition. Sellers ostensibly pay the entire commission, which is typically split between the listing agent and the buyer’s agent. Sellers are limited in negotiating the commission both by listing agent intransigence – as documented by CFA’s 2019 report, Hidden Real Estate Commissions: Consumer Cost and Improved Transparency – and by the real fear that buyer agents will not show them low-commission properties, about which the DOJ complains. As a result, agents have been able to maintain fairly uniform commission rates in local markets whose national average in 2019, according to Real Trends, was 5.7%. These rates are much higher than those in almost all other developed countries.

In response to the DOJ complaint, the NAR has agreed to do the following: First, to make publicly available the compensation offered to buyer agents on MLS listings. Second, to prohibit buyer agents from representing their services as free to buyers. And third, to give all licensed agents, with the approval of sellers, access to the lockboxes of properties on MLS listings.

These changes will likely curb some overt discrimination against discount brokers. If all consumers - not just individual buyers working with an agent - have easy access to information about buyer commissions, and the information is included prominently on websites accessed by buyers, buyer agents who are tempted not to show low-commission properties will have a greater incentive to resist this temptation. In addition, with a new lockbox rule, listing agents will find it more difficult to discourage discount buyer brokers from showing listings.