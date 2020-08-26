As is often the case, New York City is at the forefront in promoting legislation aimed at capping building emissions and promoting green living as part of an environmentally conscious future. As part of this effort, a number of laws and ordinances have been created to cap CO2 emissions from buildings. Local Law 92 and Local law 94, for example, focus on roofs. They require that all new buildings - as well as existing buildings undergoing major renovation of their roofs - install solar panels, green roofs or a combination of the two. There are challenges and exciting opportunities in doing both.



Two Birds With One Stone While some argue that the frequent enactment of local ordinances to create a social policy for the future of our city is burdensome, it can also be viewed as an opportunity to increase both value and amenity access. It may also be an opportunity to adopt a prudent cost-saving approach over time. That’s the idea behind combining the installation of both green roofs and energy-producing solar panels on rooftops.

“Green roofs are a great way to cool down your roof during the summer, retain some of the rainwater from going straight into the storm sewer system, and provide an ecological oasis in a dense urban environment such as New York City,” says Giulia Alimonti, an architect with DeSimone Consulting Engineers, a full-service national engineering firm headquartered in New York City with offices around the United States. She is also a member of National Women in Roofing (NWiR) and Chair of its NYC Council. “Green roof elements can be combined with decking to create areas where building residents can rest and enjoy the roof. Green roofs can be ‘intensive’ and ‘extensive’ - it depends on the type of plantings that are installed and their overburden or weight.”



