Editor’s Note: During this crisis, The Cooperator family of publications will be passing along information, tips, and FAQs submitted by our network of industry professionals, including attorneys, managers, and other subject matter experts. The views and opinions expressed are those of the contributors, and as the situation evolves in the coming days and weeks, those views and opinions may evolve as well. We encourage readers to be mindful of this; check posting dates, make note of contributors’ locations and industries, and above all, consult with your own community professionals as you and your neighbors navigate this challenging landscape.

As we shelter in place while the spread of COVID-19 continues, many of us are now asking, how can be we be of service to the older people in our lives, whether they are relatives, clients, neighbors or freinds -- while still protecting our their health and safety? It's been well documented that older adults are at higher risk for serious complications from COVID-19. We also know that social isolation among the older adult population is itself a significant threat to health and well-being -- and one that's likely to be amplified by the necessary measures put into place to slow the spread of the pandemic. These include New York State on PAUSE and Matilda’s Law, which aim to protect the state's higher-risk residents, including those age 70 and older.