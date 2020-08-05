Whether you’re living in a co-op apartment building in Manhattan, a condo on Chicago’s Gold Coast, or a townhouse community or HOA in Las Vegas, Reno, or Florida, issues of legality and liability are always a concern for owners, board members, and management. And that’s especially true in these challenging times, as American homeowners in detached single-family units, townhomes, and apartments alike confront a crisis for which the vast majority of us have no prior experience or frame of reference. We all care about and want to help our neighbors get through the pandemic. The question is: how can we do that while staying on the right side of current legal, ethical, and personal health parameters?

Liability and HIPAA The law causing the most consternation for multifamily community residents trying to cope during this crisis was passed in 1996 with the best of intentions. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act—commonly known as HIPAA—makes it illegal to divulge or disseminate the particulars of any individual’s health information without their prior consent. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), HIPAA “establish[ed] national standards to protect individuals’ medical records and other personal health information...The Rule requires appropriate safeguards to protect the privacy of personal health information, and sets limits and conditions on the uses and disclosures that may be made of such information without patient authorization.”

While few would argue that keeping people’s personal health information private is a good move for an array of reasons, there are times when the regulations can seem cumbersome, or even counterproductive. This writer has had personal experience with this law over the past 25 years, and can attest to the fact that it can sometimes make dealing with medical emergencies (the care of a suddenly sick parent, for example) more complicated.

And that’s just one person who happens to be a close blood relative—what about a residential community of unrelated individuals? As the COVID-19 pandemic has spread and intensified, attorneys, managers, and The Cooperator itself have been inundated with questions from residents, board members, and others expressing concern—and sometimes anger—that they cannot be informed by name of neighbors in their building or association who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Their argument is that knowing who and where the infected individuals are would enable others in the community to take more effective steps to protect themselves and their families from the virus.