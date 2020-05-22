Beginning May 26, 2020, employers who are required to keep Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) injury and illness logs [which according to OSHA’s website include ‘facilities support services’ and ‘services to buildings and dwellings’ with 10 or more employees ‘at all times during the previous calendar year’ - click here to see the full listing of covered and exempt businesses: https://www.osha.gov/recordkeeping2014/records.html -Ed.] must determine if an employee’s CDC-confirmed case of COVID-19 that meets recording criteria is job-related -- and therefore subject to OSHA’s recording requirements. In addition, all employers will be required to determine whether an employee’s CDC-confirmed case of COVID-19-related illness resulting in a fatality or the employee’s in-patient hospitalization, amputation, or loss of an eye is work-related, and therefore recordable. Recording a COVID-19-related illness does not, in and of itself, mean that an employer has violated OSHA. Rather, recognizing the difficulties with determining whether COVID-19 was contracted in the workplace, OSHA has set forth specific considerations it will apply in determining whether an employer complied with this obligation:

