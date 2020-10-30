When the COVID-19 crisis first hit Manhattan last spring, the impact was immediate - and heavy. Nearly every aspect of co-op and condo life was hard-hit, and luxury amenities were no exception. After all, many such amenities - from fitness centers and pools to communal work and social areas, kitchens and lounges, even lobbies and package rooms - are shared spaces. Everything was locked down to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and for a time, it seemed as though things would never return to normal.

