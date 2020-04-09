While there are strong arguments to be made about the less-than-great impact the internet has had on our lives and the world, few would disagree that it's made a lot of things a whole lot more accessible to a lot more people. That's especially true when it comes to material goods. From sushi to sports equipment to sofas, practically anything can be delivered right to your door – often within 24 hours of ordering it. Convenience on a level once reserved for very wealthy people with household staff they could send out to pick up whatever is now taken for granted by nearly everyone, regardless of tax bracket.

In many co-op and condo buildings, the result of this convenience is anything but. Doormen and building staff are regularly buried in everything from clothing to books to electronics to groceries, and residents in unstaffed buildings worry about packages left unattended in vestibules or lobbies. The piles keep getting bigger, and deliveries are arriving at an ever-increasing pace. What’s the solution? In a word: organization.

Making Room for More “Storage needs for package delivery have changed over the years,” says Susan Lauren, the principal of Lauren Interior Design in Manhattan. “What was appropriate 10 years ago is no longer sufficient for most buildings. The space set aside just isn’t large enough. Very often we are building out package closets into existing lobby space, or adding storage capacity by creating furniture like storage cabinets that are customized to the space and match the décor and design of the lobby.”

In addition to the avalanche of boxes arriving each day from Amazon, other regular delivery items – things like dry cleaning and registered mail – are still being dropped off, and still take up plenty of space. In many cases, those items compete for space with online retail deliveries, including perishable food from meal-kit purveyors like Fresh Direct and Blue Apron, which may also require refrigeration, adding a whole new dimension to the bottleneck.