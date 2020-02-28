Being on the lookout for fraud and financial mismanagement is part of every board's fiduciary duty to their constituents.

Kickback schemes, bid mishandling, and the like are not always easy to identify—or to prove – because like any illicit activity, this type of fraud is perpetrated in secret. That's why it's imperative to build a few basic safeguards into your community's contracts and procedures to prevent (or at least significantly hinder) wrongdoing by bad actors. Here are a few The Cooperator has learned from lawyers, accountants, and board members themselves:

Don’t commingle . In managed services contracts, it's standard practice to keep accounts segregated—both from the managing agent, and from the other buildings or properties he or she manages. One community's funds should never mingle with those of other communities, or with those of the management company. If discrete accounts are not part of your management contract, it's practically an open door to foul play. Unless your board is prepared to do a great deal of oversight, it may be time to amend the terms of that contract, or finding another manager.

Boards should also be wary if their property manager and a sponsor or investor share an accountant, contractor, or attorney. Attorney Steven R. Wagner explains that such intertwined relationships can lack the normal checks and balances that independent professionals bring. For example, if a contractor for your building is also working for the sponsor, it's possible that work being performed in and for the benefit of the sponsor’s unit(s) could be charged back to the building. That's not to say that sponsor/contractor relationships are all automatically suspect, however. If all parties have disclosed their relationships, signed conflict of interest waivers, and no one is being conspicuously over- (or under-) paid, such an arrangement could conceivably proceed ethically.

Insure against fraud. Most condo and HOA policies stipulate that the management company or property manager have insurance against fraud – so double-check to make sure you’re covered! Additionally, arrange for your building or association to be named on the policy as an additional insured party. That way, if a managing agent does perpetrate fraud, the building can make a claim directly, rather than having to sue for the money.