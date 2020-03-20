Editor's Note: To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in your building or association, procedures and supplies should be in place to encourage proper personal hygiene, as well as routine cleaning and disinfection of high-risk locations. This guidance is provided by the New York State Department of Health so that owners, operators and other individuals can incorporate these procedures into their facility protocols.
Hand Hygiene
Signage with handwashing procedures should be posted in prominent locations promoting hand hygiene. Regular hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds should be done:
Before and after eating
After sneezing, coughing, or nose blowing
Leave a Comment