Recent
New York
Sign in

Multifamily Cleaning & Hygiene Tips Keeping Your Community Safe

By Cooperator Staff   20 March 2020 Maintenance COVID-19

Editor's Note: To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in your building or association, procedures and supplies should be in place to encourage proper personal hygiene, as well as routine cleaning and disinfection of high-risk locations. This guidance is provided by the New York State Department of Health so that owners, operators and other individuals can incorporate these procedures into their facility protocols. 

Hand Hygiene

Signage with handwashing procedures should be posted in prominent locations promoting hand hygiene. Regular hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds should be done: 

  • Before and after eating

  • After sneezing, coughing, or nose blowing

    • Read More...

    Related Articles

    More Tips for Fighting COVID-19 in Multifamily Buildings

    FAQs from the NYC Department of Health

    Incident Response Planning

    Your Key to Managing in Crisis

    COVID-19 Q&A for Co-ops & Condos

    Keeping Pace With the Crisis

    Coronavirus & COVID-19

    Practical Considerations for Boards & Management

    Renovations During the Corona Crisis

    Should Projects Be Suspended?

    Dealing With Coronavirus Exposure

    Board Powers & Limitations
     

    Leave a Comment