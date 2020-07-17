As some states continue phased reopening of their economies and social spaces, and others are forced to backtrack as coronavirus cases spread, the question on every board member and property manager’s mind these days is how their own community should navigate the maze of health guidelines, cleaning supply shortages, and best practices for reopening (or not) their amenities and common areas, as well as business operations.
To help with this daunting array of challenges, the Community Associations Institute (CAI) has released a new guide for boards and managers titled “Status Check: A Reopening Guide for Community Associations,” the goal of which is, according to the organization, “to aid and support communities navigating the closure and reopening of pools, gyms, playgrounds, and other common areas, amenities, and business operations.”
According to CAI, the new Guide organizes common areas, amenities, and operations by risk level or reopening phase, which are unique to each state, county, or city. In general, the ‘high’ risk category would apply to the Shutdown and Stay-at-Home phase, ‘moderate’ risk to reopening Phase 1, ‘low’ risk to Phase 2, and ‘normal’ to Phase 3.
What's Inside?
The new guide is a timely resource available for homeowners, community managers, and business partners online as part of CAI’s interactive Coronavirus Resource Page and offers each individual community the opportunity to modify templates that fit the needs specific to that community. Other resources include:
