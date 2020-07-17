Captain Ardsley Secor Volunteer Ambulance Corp helps family—Patch.com

About two weeks ago a constituent who resides in a co-op in Greenburgh reached out to me. Her husband, in his mid 80s, is disabled in a hospital bed at home. She has an aide in the other bedroom. The air conditioner blew, was not working and she could not afford to purchase a new air conditioner at this time. She asked if there were government programs to help. There are none, to the best of my knowledge.