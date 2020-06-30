The New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) recently published an amended rule that increases the filing fees for Facade Inspection Safety Program (FISP) Reports required to be conducted cyclically by owners of buildings taller than six stories. Public-facing facades and appurtenances are mandated to be inspected every five years by a qualified exterior wall inspector (QEWI), with the findings submitted to the DOB in a technical report. These reports must classify the building as Safe, Unsafe, or Safe with a Repair and Maintenance Program (SWARMP).
Types of FISP Reports
Three categories of FISP Report exist: the Initial Report indicating the building's status as Safe, Unsafe or SWARMP; an Amended Report to upgrade a previously filed Unsafe status to SWARMP or Safe; and a Subsequent Report, which can change the status of a building previously classified as Safe or SWARMP, or extend the deadline for completing repair of SWARMP and/or Unsafe conditions. In addition, the inspecting QEWI may file Time Extension requests while repairs are in progress to avoid fines being levied on owners for not correcting Unsafe conditions.
The new filing fees will take effect on July 15, 2020, and are as follows:
Report
Old Fee
New Fee
