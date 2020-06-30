Around Brooklyn: Many act like pandemic is already over—Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Many New Yorkers are acting like the coronavirus pandemic is over, even though the City is only beginning Phase Two of four phases. Teenagers with baseball gloves and a bat sneak through a hole in a fence. Bar patrons socialize at outdoor tables without face coverings. “We made it, that’s all I can say,” said one of three sisters who were sitting close together on a bench at Coney Island on Friday. The sisters had followed the quarantine guidelines until recently, The New York Times said.