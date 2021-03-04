Over the past year, you may have been one of the many who tuned in to CooperatorEvents’ popular webinar series - but did you know that CooperatorEvents also produces CooperatorEvents Expos, a series of must-attend annual and biannual trade shows in markets from New York to South Florida to Las Vegas? Thousands of board members, managers, co-op shareholders and condo owners attend CooperatorEvents trade shows every year, making personal connections, learning about new products and services, and gathering invaluable information and insight from the best and brightest professionals in the industry - all at no cost to them.

For 2021, CooperatorEvents has expanded our range of educational and informational offerings yet again - this time to include our new New York Virtual Expo, taking place on Wednesday March 24, from 10 AM to 4 PM EST.

This latest addition has been in the works for a while, says Yale Robbins, president of CooperatorEvents and publisher of CooperatorNews: “We’ve spent six months developing a virtual experience that's immersive, educational, and provides attendees and exhibitors alike the ability to meet, engage with people, and ask questions of experts in the field, either one-on-one at their booth, or in the group seminar setting.”

The virtual exhibit hall is a graphical environment attendees can explore by clicking the signs posted for different events, or on the booth of an exhibitor they wish to visit. While the idea of an all-online Expo may be new territory for attendees who make a point to visit CooperatorEvents’ on-site trade shows every year at the New York Hilton and the Javits Center, Robbins says never fear - along with the same features that make the in-person shows must-attend events, the virtual version brings an unprecedented level of convenience and flexibility.