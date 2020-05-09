Recent
New York
One Co-op’s Response to the COVID-19 Crisis All in it Together

By Darcey Gerstein   2020 May Community Living COVID-19

Seward Park Cooperative on the Lower East Side of Manhattan (where this author has lived for the last 15 years, and has served on its board of directors for the last six) is a remarkably diverse community of 5,000 or so New Yorkers that prides itself on its culture of neighborliness, service, and coming together in times of crisis. Residents have supported each other through blackouts and gas outages, rallied together after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, and carried water and supplies to elderly and homebound neighbors during days without heat, electricity, or running water after Hurricane Sandy. On days not marked by crisis, there are communal picnics and potlucks, swap meets and service exchanges, and organized events for all age groups. Lifelong resident and long-time board member Karen Wolfson calls Seward Park “our little village in the big city.”

When the specter of coronavirus initially appeared, it did not immediately seem to be another potential test of our strength as a community. At the end of February 2020, the Seward Park board was beginning plans for its usual spring and early summer events: the 10th year of its popular Hester Street Fair...a yearly party for residents called Summerfest...and the annual shareholders meeting and board election that normally takes place in early June. Like most communities in this part of the world, we were proceeding with business as usual.

On February 28, I got the following text from our general manager Frank Durant, VP of Lower Manhattan Real Estate for Charles H. Greenthal & Co.: “What do you think about temp Purell stands for each elevator bank? That’s only 12 units and they can be removed after and used during flu season in the future.” 

On his suggestion, we had already installed extra sanitizer and cleaning supplies for our complex’s children’s playroom, community room, and gym, since it was becoming clear that the novel coronavirus was not going to stay confined to Asia and Europe. That same day, Durant sent shareholders and residents the first of what is at the time of this writing a series of a dozen memos titled “Measures to prevent spread of infectious diseases (Coronavirus).”

That was exactly one month ago. In the ensuing weeks, the world has turned upside-down, the time marked in my mind by the measures the co-op instituted to protect residents, vendors, staff, and visitors. Week 1: we stocked up on supplies; increased sanitizing schedules; alerted residents to CDC protocols (e.g., encouraging use of elbows, hips, and knuckles for opening doors, pressing buttons, and greeting others). Week 2: we introduced the concept of social distancing; asked residents to limit visits to the management office and hold off on non-emergency maintenance requests, move-ins/outs, or deliveries; discouraged large gatherings. 

  • Joseph S Desrosiers on Saturday, May 9, 2020 7:02 PM
    I live in my coop for the past 32 years and what is happening today under the moronavirus running my coop is a total disgrace. First I want to make it clear I agree with non provision of the PPP for Cooperative ,when a coop like my coop unable to get our financials in order given a coop like mine extra money will be a disaster. Its been 32 years minus 4 years trying to get the member at large to understand the reasoning behind a viable financial cooperative riddle with corruption and ignorance. Our coop board is looking forward to get a loan to do what they said should have been doing almost 4 years ago, yet we are on the same page with no motivation nor futuristic vision. They brought back a management company that was fired from our coop for poor management and corrupt practices which today I am fighting again to get them out of Sherwood Village B, Yet the board and the building management are engaging in discriminatory practices and refusing to provide services under the actual agreement of the coop I bought shares in and living here for the past 32 years. We have A board of director who is careless, vindictive and incompetent ,a leader succeed when you have good people around you this coop president who is a total failure has no clue about other people family life most newly board for the past 4 years has no family single living inside our coop and hide from shareholder seeking information about what is going on financially in the cooperative decision making. They made the coop their own private secretive special gang unit as they abusing our maintenance income that support this coop annually, monthly and daily. How can we have board member in 2020 unable to speak English and write English and they are decisions maker for the rest of us having been chosen by a coop president to seal her corruptive behavior. Since last September 2019 they brought back a management company that cannot even make sure the name of every shareholder is on the building lobby and mail box registry, yet they can call the police on shareholder living in their home since they know the police will act to disparage black people no matter what except NYPD is much more better trained to study the imbecility of people calling 911 for their stupidity. Imagine I as a black man ready to go to work when a building manager call the police on me would have done it if I was a white man and the coop Board sit down and take it as accomplice of the stupidity. African Nation in Africa is so corrupt that once they hear dollars everything else is non existent, our coop Board is so ill advise and so full of malfeasance that they cannot see that every management we have had in this coop Sherwood Village B had abused this coop financially and I also blamed our corporate coop lawyer for looking the other way of collecting a pay check rather than making the coop board to follow its bylaw on the book as it is written. Over the past 32 years living in my coop I have witnessed many lawyers, many management companies few supers, many board unintelligent board members That the result today is a combination of all the residual fault by folks not willing to make improvement on learning from past mistakes but repeating the same old mistakes of the past including board members acting as landlord which take the cooperative or this corporation nowhere. I hope the bank or any bank will never give us a loan unless the coop can show where and how the finances of our coop has been going over the past 32 years ,I have been at the front in looking at my investment all these years the current board tactic of retaliation and their discrimination will not stop me after almost 33 years.

