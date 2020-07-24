Occasional clashes over questionable grass-mowing technique or noisy neighbors notwithstanding, according to the 2020 Homeowner Satisfaction Survey, a new report conducted by the Foundation for Community Association Research (FCAR) for Community Associations Institute (CAI) finds that an overwhelming majority - 89% - of people living in condo associations rate their overall experience living in a community association as either “very good” (40%), “good” (30%), or “neutral” (19%).

The joint survey is administered every other year, and overseen by independent researcher Zogby Analytics. According to Dawn M. Bauman, FCAR’s executive director and CAI’s senior vice president for government, it is “sourced by lawmakers, legal professionals, homebuilders, developers, and other community association stakeholders,” with the purpose of gathering data and insight on how the 73.5 million Americans who live in common-interest communities (which, according to CAI includes everything from “city-sized, master-planned communities and multi-building condominium complexes to urban cooperatives and small homeowners associations built into tracks of open suburban spaces”) think of and feel about the places they call home.

According to a CAI statement on the survey results, “Nearly nine in 10 residents (89%) believe that their governing board ‘absolutely’ or ‘for the most part’ serves the best interest of the community. The vast majority of residents (94%) believe that rules in their communities protect and enhance property values (71%) or have a neutral effect (23%). Only 4% say the rules harm their property values.”

The report indicates that cleanliness/attractiveness, safety, maintenance-free living, and maintaining property values are perceived as the best aspects of living in a community association; restrictions on exterior home improvements and paying assessments are the biggest perceived drawbacks.