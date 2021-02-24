Q&A: A Room Without a View

Q. I live on a second floor of a co-op condo. We would like to replace the current front windows with impact windows. The current old windows have a metal criss-cross ‘cathedral’ type design, and we would like to eliminate it. It looks old, it’s more expensive and difficult to keep clean, and we would like something more modern. The president of the board told us that it can’t be done the way we want it, but there is nothing written down in our rules and regulations about changing windows. Can we go ahead and update the windows in our unit?



—Wanting New Windows

A. “Before undertaking to replace the exterior windows,” says Slava Hazin, partner at New York law firm Warshaw Burstein, “you should review not only the rules and regulations, but also the proprietary lease (if you live in a cooperative), or the bylaws and declaration (if you live in a condominium). Those documents should set forth who is responsible for replacing the building’s windows. You should also check to see if your building has been designated as a landmark. If so, the exterior windows cannot be altered without first going through and obtaining the permission of the Landmarks Preservation Commission.