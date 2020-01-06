Q&A: Board President’s Personnel Power

Q. Our super was hired six months ago. He’s a hard worker and all the tenants like him. But the president of the board fired him three days before his six-month probation period was up. The tenants requested a special meeting to find out why the super was fired. We believe the president has personal issues with the super. We are being ignored by both the board and the management. What can we do?



—Save Our Super

A. “For the purpose of answering the reader’s question, it will be assumed that this question was posed by a shareholder in a cooperative and that the ‘tenants’ referred to in the question are shareholders,” says attorney Stanley Kaufman of the New York City firm of Kaufman Friedman Plotnicki & Grun, LLP. “The president of the co-op is stated to have fired the super. The president of the board does not have unilateral power to fire staff, even if the president has personal issues with the staff member. It is unlikely that this was a unilateral act by the president, but rather, that the firing was the result of a decision of a duly elected board of directors who have the power to operate the business of the corporation and to make decisions involving the hiring and firing of building employees. There may be reasons that the board will not disclose its reasons for the firing, including privacy rights, a non-disclosure agreement or other agreement, or advice to the board from the co-op’s counsel not to discuss specific personnel matters.

“However, tenant-shareholders are not powerless. In the first instance, shareholders can send a letter to the board and management requesting confirmation that the decision to fire the superintendent was made by a vote of the board (as opposed to solely by the board president). Also, shareholders have the right to inspect certain records of the corporation. A request to review minutes of board meetings can also be made.