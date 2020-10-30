Q&A: Neighbor’s Annoying Bed Bug Problem

Q. I am the president of our condo. We have a unit owner who has bed bugs, but refuses to do anything about it. He threatens criminal action if we force ourselves into the unit, which is extremely cluttered. They have all sorts of remedies for co-ops and landlord-tenant residences. But what about [condo] unit owners who refuse to do anything? What course of action can the board and management take? He claims he has no bed bugs, but our exterminator says otherwise.



—Trapped by Infestation

A. According to Lisa Smith, a partner at the New York law firm of Smith Gambrell & Russell LLP: “Most condominium bylaws have a section titled ‘Rights of Access,’ which permits the board, its agents, authorized persons, etc. to enter the unit for purposes of inspection, maintenance, repairs, and curing violations. In cases of emergency, the right of access may be exercised immediately. Although many may consider a bed bug infestation an ‘emergency,’ it is not like a fire or flood. If the unit owner refuses to provide access, the unit owner should be held in default of the bylaws, and the condominium should seek a court order providing access. While most bylaws provide for reimbursement of expenses, it will take time to obtain a court order, and there is no guarantee that the court will award 100 percent of the expenses incurred.