Q&A: Privatizing a Mitchell-Lama Co-op

Q. I have lived in a Mitchell-Lama co-op in Brooklyn for 43 years. The company is taking a vote on whether to privatize or not. I am personally in favor of privatizing. I am currently on disability, and am unemployed but looking for work. I can pay my maintenance and still afford food.



Here is what I know: There is no sense of community in our building, and there hasn’t been a sense of community for a long time. The complex is made up of a lot of seniors who are afraid of going private. I feel they just want to be safe for as long as they can. The maintenance may not go up. You get your equity back. I am paying for damages, remodeling, and costs out of pocket. I can sell at market price if I move out or away from my current location. Therefore, I am interested in privatizing.

Do you recommend that someone in my situation privatize? Do I have to pay a mortgage? Do I have to buy my apartment back? If the building does privatize, can I get a reverse mortgage?

—What Are My Options?