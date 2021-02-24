Q&A: Unresovled Mold Problem

Q. This question is for my neighbor. We own shares in a co-op in Long Island. She has had extensive water damage and now has mold in her unit. She emails the property manager and president of board to no avail. It’s been like this for months, with no resolution.What recourse does she have?



—Need Results Now

A. “There are two areas of recourse to address,” says attorney Darryl Vernon of the Manhattan firm Vernon & Ginsburg. “The first is making sure the source of the water infiltration is fixed and the mold removed. The second is who pays for the remedy and the damages and whether the unit owner is entitled to a reduction in the maintenance for the time her use of the unit was impacted. To address these issues the unit owner needs to have her agreements with the co-op analyzed. The primary document would be the proprietary lease, and if alterations were done by the unit owner there could be an alteration agreement addressing whether those alterations have changed the rights between the parties.

“Most proprietary leases say what portions of the unit the shareholder is responsible to fix. Generally that is everything from the walls to the inside of the apartment and any special plumbing or fixtures or other alterations that the unit owner put behind the walls. The lease will generally say that the unit owner should insure for her responsibilities under the lease and that the co-op will insure for customary things that co-ops insure for. It is most often important to timely notify your insurance company if you are going to want to file a claim.