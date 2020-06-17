As mentioned by this outlet and elsewhere, the New York real estate industry—one of the main contributors to the annual financial tax intake of both the city and the state—has been championing tax relief for owners, landlords, and tenants in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now The Real Deal reports that the City Council has two new bills before the body that propose deferral of property taxes and rent.



The first bill, introduced by Councilwoman Margaret Chin, representative of Lower Manhattan, would allow property owners whose buildings are assessed at more than $250,000 to delay their full July 1 property tax payments. They would have to pay a quarter of the bill by October 1, 2020 and the remainder by May 1, 2021, reports TRD. Deferred payments allowed under this bill would incur interest at a rate set by the commissioner of finance on underpayments of general corporation tax, which at present is 9%. This represents a 50% reduction in interest from the current rate being assessed on large properties of 18%.

Under the bill, owners of property assessed at more than $250,000 who get a tax deferral would need to notify their tenants so that they can request forbearance. Otherwise, such landlords would be responsible for the full 18% interest payment.

Then, during the tax deferral period and for three more months after the property owner becomes current on those taxes and fees for municipal services such as water and sewer, tenants could also delay their rent payments at an interest rate no more than 25% of the late interest rate on the deferred taxes.