Crises have the tendency to bring out humanity’s best—the healthcare professionals, delivery people, and residential building workers on the front lines of the current pandemic, for example—but of course they can also throw humanity’s worst into sharp relief as well. Two recent news items illustrate examples of each playing out in the multifamily housing arena.

Housing For Heroes According to a recent press release from co-living company Outpost Club, the New York-based company is offering special housing for traveling doctors and nurses amid the COVID-19 crisis. Its March 25 announcement explains that Outpost Club “will make new, dedicated housing available to the traveling doctors and nurses descending on New York, New Jersey, and California who are assisting in the frontline efforts to treat coronavirus (COVID-19) patients” starting that day.

In an effort to maintain the safety and health of their existing tenants, as well as that of the incoming healthcare professionals, Outpost notes, the housing designated for medical workers consists of separate, complete apartments or houses, rather than their usual shared-housing format.

Per the press release, these units, located in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Jersey City, and San Francisco, are offered to traveling healthcare workers at two specially discounted rates: $990 or $1,190 per month including utilities, depending on the location. Outpost Club intends to make the application, moving, and residency processes as easy as possible for the medical workers by not requiring a security deposit, allowing month-to-month tenancy, and expediting move-ins.