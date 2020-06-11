Boards Should Prepare Now for a Potential Second Wave of COVID-19—JDSupra

Boards of cooperatives and condominiums have faced unique and profound challenges due to COVID-19. To date, boards seeking to take action have had their proverbial hands tied behind their backs during the COVID-19 bans on congregating. With Governor Cuomo having eased restrictions regarding meetings of 10 or fewer people, and Phase I opening in New York City on June 8, boards will have the opportunity to better arm themselves for a potential second wave of the virus and attendant quarantines and restrictions.