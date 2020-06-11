On June 11, the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), 32BJ SEIU, and the Realty Advisory Board on Labor Relations, Inc., (RAB) issued comprehensive safety and health guidelines for market-rate residential buildings in NYC, including multifamily rentals, cooperatives and condominiums, as the City enters Phase One and prepares for Phase Two of the New York Forward reopening plan.
According to a press release on the industrywide guidelines, the coalition’s Best Practices for Market-Rate Residential Buildings in Phases One and Two of New York Forward was created to help protect the health and safety of residents, building workers and visitors as New York City begins to restart economic activity.
“The guidelines will arm building owners and property managers with concrete strategies based on the recommendations of governmental and public health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the New York State Department of Health and the New York City Department of Health, and are consistent with requirements set forth in New York’s Interim Guidance for Real Estate Services During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.”
According to the coalition’s announcement, some of the key guidelines for maintaining health and safety in NYC’s residential buildings include:
Review all building systems. Certain protections may be applied to existing and new HVAC systems to minimize future spreading of the virus in buildings. Owners and managers should consult evolving guidance from ASHRAE, CDC and other public health and professional organizations to follow recommended practices.
