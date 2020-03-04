The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), the City’s leading real estate trade association, today announced the launch of go.rebny.com/ CoronavirusResources , the group’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resource Hub website, which is available to all in the real estate industry, regardless of their membership status in the trade association.

“As New York continues to navigate the Coronavirus crisis, REBNY is focused on providing critical updates not only to our members, but to all New Yorkers in a timely and accurate way,” said REBNY President James Whelan. “In these unprecedented times, we continue to serve, support and advocate for our industry because it is such a critical driver of our City’s overall economic health and prosperity. Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers earn a living in a real estate related field. Whether they are members of REBNY or not, our Coronavirus Resource Hub will provide a trusted, centralized source of information that will help the real estate industry navigate the quickly changing business climate during this difficult time.”

REBNY’s Coronavirus Resource Hub is available at go.rebny.com/ CoronavirusResources . The website will connect members, the real estate industry and New Yorkers with the information they need to navigate these uncharted waters including:

· Federal stimulus resources. An overview of the provisions in the $2 trillion CARES Act, which includes support for workers; support for residential owners and tenants; lending support for businesses; tax support for businesses; and support for state and local governments. For more information, download REBNY Resources: An Overview of the Federal Stimulus for the Real Estate Industry During the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Crisis.

· Real estate industry resources. A collection of breaking news updates from REBNY to members via the group’s Coronavirus Update Newsletter, as well as guidelines and tips for the real estate industry to help facilitate virtual business transactions during this crisis. For more information download REBNY Resources: Practices to Facilitate Remote Real Estate Closings Using Technology During the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Crisis.

· Government resources. Links to official guidance and insights from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the White House, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other federal agencies, as well as New York State and New York City’s official Coronavirus guidance, including executive orders and information and notices for building owners.