In a recent press release, the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) announced the launch of https://rebny.com/content/rebny/en/Coronavirus.html, the group’s coronavirus/COVID-19 resource hub website, which has been made available to all in the real estate industry—REBNY members and non-members alike.
“As New York continues to navigate the coronavirus crisis, REBNY is focused on providing critical updates not only to our members, but to all New Yorkers in a timely and accurate way,” said REBNY President James Whelan. “In these unprecedented times, we continue to serve, support, and advocate for our industry because it is such a critical driver of our city’s overall economic health and prosperity. Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers earn a living in a real estate related field. Whether they are members of REBNY or not, our Coronavirus Resource Hub will provide a trusted, centralized source of information that will help the real estate industry navigate the quickly changing business climate during this difficult time.”
The website will connect REBNY members, the real estate industry, and New Yorkers citywide with the information they need to navigate these uncharted waters, including:
Federal stimulus resources: An overview of the provisions in the $2 trillion CARES Act, which includes support for workers; support for residential owners and tenants; lending support for businesses; tax support for businesses; and support for state and local governments.
Real estate industry resources: A collection of breaking news updates from REBNY to members via the group’s Coronavirus Update Newsletter, as well as guidelines and tips for the real estate industry to help facilitate virtual business transactions during this crisis.
