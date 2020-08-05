In a recent press release, the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) announced the launch of https://rebny.com/content/rebny/en/Coronavirus.html , the group’s coronavirus/COVID-19 resource hub website, which has been made available to all in the real estate industry—REBNY members and non-members alike.

“As New York continues to navigate the coronavirus crisis, REBNY is focused on providing critical updates not only to our members, but to all New Yorkers in a timely and accurate way,” said REBNY President James Whelan. “In these unprecedented times, we continue to serve, support, and advocate for our industry because it is such a critical driver of our city’s overall economic health and prosperity. Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers earn a living in a real estate related field. Whether they are members of REBNY or not, our Coronavirus Resource Hub will provide a trusted, centralized source of information that will help the real estate industry navigate the quickly changing business climate during this difficult time.”