A former HFZ executive and 11 alleged members of the Gambino crime family pleaded guilty last week in connection to a construction bribery scheme that skimmed hundreds of thousands of dollars from the developer’s luxury condo tower and other projects.

As NYC Staggers On, Cost to Lives and Livelihoods Keeps Rising—Bloomberg

Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) (“the Company”)(“Green Stream”) (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, announces today that it has officially relocated headquarters to its flagship project site 160 Imlay Street in Brooklyn, NY.

On December 28, 2020, the Governor signed into law the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020 (C19EPA), made effective immediately, and designed to do exactly what the title says: prevent evictions and foreclosures.

On January 6, 2021, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Department of Treasury released interim final rules related to the expansion and extension of the original Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the authorization of a second round of PPP loans pursuant to the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package (the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (the “Act”)) enacted on December 27, 2020.

For many of us, it's easy to fall in love with an old building, quirks and all.

See How This Condo in a Former NYC School Got a Major Update—Yahoo! News

If you’re the oligarch buyer of a mega-apartment in New York, there’s a good chance — unless you’re a Trump or a Rybolovlev — that you don’t want to broadcast your purchase to the world.

After New York's Legislature met for a rare year-end session to pass the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020, we talked to experts to break down the new pandemic-era protections, stronger than anything renters have seen for months.

Veteran Queens Assemblymember Cathy Nolan has endorsed Debra Markell in the race for Council District 23, becoming the latest lawmaker to back the community board district manager.

National Cooperative Bank (NCB), a leading lender to cooperative housing and condominiums throughout the Tri-State area, originated over $151 million in November to 15 New York area housing cooperatives and condominiums.

National Cooperative Bank Originates Over $151 Million for New York Area Cooperatives and Condominiums in November of 2020—Multifamily Biz

The COVID Pandemic has created some extra time for people to handle projects they might not otherwise have time for.

One of last month's top apartment sales in New York City occurred on the Upper East Side — and the buyer is a face familiar to many TV-watchers and theatergoers.

Back in August 2019, a distinctive, long-decaying building in Bed Stuy was suddenly demolished, with plans calling for a seven-story building with 40 residences.

After a year of upheaval for the New York City real estate market prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, some long-awaited projects are set to be delivered in 2021.

As the last deals of 2020 have been tallied, the pandemic’s effect on the real-estate market has come into sharp relief.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen sell their Tribeca apartment for $37M - $10M more than they paid for it in 2018 - less than a month after offloading their Massachusetts mansion and buying $17M home in Miami—Daily Mail