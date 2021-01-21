Following the January 20 inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) President James Whelan released the following statement:
“New York and our entire nation continue to face enormous challenges. Yet, with commitment, collaboration, and a unified spirit, we will continue forward on the road to recovery and ensure a brighter future. We welcome President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at this critical moment for our nation and we are confident their strong leadership will help make that brighter future possible.
“We are encouraged by the Biden-Harris administration’s plans to resolutely tackle the COVID pandemic and for advancing an additional federal stimulus package as quickly as possible. Senator Chuck Schumer’s well-deserved elevation to Majority Leader will serve to help to expedite this crucial effort to address the needs of millions of New Yorkers.
