Recent
New York
Sign in
Show promo
Show promo

REBY Issues Statement on Biden-Harris Inauguration Meeting 'Enormous Challenges' with 'Commitment, Collaboration, and a Unified Spirit'

By Cooperator Staff   21 January 2021 Law & Legislation

Following the January 20 inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) President James Whelan released the following statement:

 

“New York and our entire nation continue to face enormous challenges. Yet, with commitment, collaboration, and a unified spirit, we will continue forward on the road to recovery and ensure a brighter future. We welcome President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at this critical moment for our nation and we are confident their strong leadership will help make that brighter future possible.

 

“We are encouraged by the Biden-Harris administration’s plans to resolutely tackle the COVID pandemic and for advancing an additional federal stimulus package as quickly as possible. Senator Chuck Schumer’s well-deserved elevation to Majority Leader will serve to help to expedite this crucial effort to address the needs of millions of New Yorkers.

Read More...

Related Articles

Companies Are Trying to Meet Elevator Safety Deadline by 2020

New Regulation Calls for Door Lock Monitoring in Elevators

32BJ SEIU Prez Outraged By Inaction in DC

Essential Workers 'Getting Executive Order PR Stunts' Instead of Needed Aid

A Question of Privacy

NY Law is Unclear When it Comes to Co-op/Condo Residents' Info, Attorneys Say
 

Leave a Comment