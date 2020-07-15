Bloomberg Quint is one among an array of outlets reporting on the adjustments and adaptations real estate agents are using to conduct residential transactions in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. With in-person apartment showings off-limits for several months during the lockdown, many in the industry transitioned to virtual showings, giving potential buyers the ability to see the space and features of a unit without physically visiting it. Now that New York is progressing beyond its first phase of reopening, brokers are beginning to return to their tried-and-true method of showing apartments in person, “just with fewer handshakes, more sanitizer, masks, temperature checks, and even trips up the service elevator,” as Bloomberg tells it.





Waivers & Temp Checks ,

Additional precautionary measures vary. At one Park Avenue building cited by Bloomberg, brokers have to sign health forms and submit to temperature checks before entering through the back elevator. They’re required to wear protective booties on their shoes and are forbidden from touching anything once inside the apartment, according to Michele Kleier, president of Kleier Residential. Some buildings in the city are not even letting brokers in; others are limiting the number of showings per day. Bloomberg reports that Jacky Teplitzky and Barak Dunayer, a team of brokers at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, tried to show a buyer a co-op near Lincoln Center, but the building turned them away.

Although Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening plan has coincided with the start of summer, which traditionally is a slow time in residential real estate in the state, some New York brokers have reported that the state’s and city’s relaxing of COVID-19-related restrictions has generated a renewed vigor in the market. With six showings on the first day of Phase 2 (June 22), Ignacio Cesped, an agent at the brokerage Elegran, told Bloomberg, “I’ve never seen people so excited. Everybody was super happy being able to see things, even if they don’t like it.”