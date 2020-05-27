Disruption, shuttered businesses, social distancing....Not the best conditions for buying or selling a co-op or condo. Yet for many, the search for a home -- or the pressure to sell the one they’ve got -- did not suddenly disappear when the pandemic started. Given that reality, the question arises as to how the brokerage community is coping with the COVID-19 crisis, and how brokers and realtors are keeping their business afloat.
Precautions & Options
Apart from the obvious hand washing, hand sanitizing, and hand wringing that have become a fact of daily life in the past weeks, brokers and brokerage companies seem to be handling this crisis of social intimacy as fairly and creatively as possible.
Bruce Robertson, a broker with Compass, a realty firm in Upper Manhattan, outlines the basics his company is taking. In a memo to its sales staff, Compass management left it up to brokers and their sellers whether or not to proceed with marketing properties, but in light of the current situation in Westchester and NYC, they offered some recommendations going forward to protect both agents and clients, including:
● Offering to do video tours for buyers and/or agents by appointment
● Taking an open house live on Facebook
