Suburban Homeowners Looking to Downsize Buy in the City—Mansion Global

The pandemic and stay-at-home guidelines stimulated a lifestyle reevaluation for many people. For some, that meant giving up a city home for the fresher air and outdoor space of the suburbs or the country, but, on the other hand, some took this as an opportunity to fulfill the dreams they had long nurtured to downsize from their too-large home and embrace an urban way of life.