With few exceptions, most multifamily buildings or communities have at least one or two staff members (and sometimes many more) who maintain the safety, security, cleanliness, mechanical operations, and day-to-day functions that residents and visitors rely on. But who ensures the safety and security of the staff themselves? What systems and protocols are in place to address how employees can keep themselves—and each other—safe on the job? The Cooperator went behind the acronyms to find out.

OSHA Workplaces throughout the United States and its territories are subject to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), overseen by the U.S. Department of Labor. According to the OSHA website, “OSHA creates and enforces regulatory standards that require certain precautions to be taken in order to ensure the safety and health of workers.”

OSHA regulations are the primary worker safety statutes in the U.S., says Matthew Persanis, a partner with Elefante & Persanis, LLP, a labor, employment, and real estate law firm in Scarsdale, who is also labor counsel to a number of employer associations. “If a building complies with OSHA regulations, they are complying with what they need to.”

Part of keeping employees safe is making sure they’re properly trained for the tasks expected of them. According to an OSHA spokesperson, “Property staff must have training appropriate for the types of jobs and tasks they are performing. If they work on electrical equipment, they need to be qualified. If they work with chemicals, they need to be trained in the safe use of those chemicals. If they are performing servicing and maintenance on equipment, it is possible they will need training in the control of hazardous energy. It is their employer’s responsibility to ensure the workers are trained on the hazards to which they are exposed. OSHA offers free, confidential onsite safety and health consultation services.” More information is available at www.osha.gov.