According to a recent Women in the Workplace survey from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), women across the green building industry are facing historic challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Of nearly 500 women surveyed, 86% report feeling supported by employers - yet nearly 90% note they are still facing challenges when it comes to financial, familial and professional responsibilities.



According to one survey respondent, “Women are a vital portion of the workforce. They often bring new viewpoints to male-dominated fields. However, women shoulder the burden when children cannot go to school. Often, it is a woman who needs to take time off of work or quit their job to take care of kids or sick family.”

Backing up the respondents’ observations and lived experience, a recent Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed that women account for 55% of all jobs lost since February of 2020. For those who are self-employed or own their own business, the pandemic has created an additional layer of challenges. One independent architect commented that not only has business has halted, but “additionally, I have had to take care of all the housework, so the hours dedicated to [find] new projects are each day more limited.”

Shifting the Status Quo To be sure, while the massive, sudden migration from office spaces to working from home (for those who are able to make the switch) has caused seismic upheavals in the lives of millions, the situation is not entirely without a silver lining. Greater flexibility, eliminating commutes and the opportunity to spend more time with family are some of those. According to the USGBC report, “The vast majority of respondents also credit employers with being supportive of their circumstances and obligations. Employers and colleagues have become accepting of toddler drop-ins during video calls and tardiness to meetings. Many responses also indicate their company leadership is regularly communicating with employees and sharing workplace policies and benefits available to support social and emotional well-being. Some employers have also provided additional paid sick leave and stipends for childcare to help alleviate pressures.”