It’s a question we’re asked all the time: "Can we use reserves to cover an operating fund shortfall?" Under normal circumstances, our standard response would be an emphatic “No!” -- because reserves are for major repair and replacement projects. But now, in a time of (inter)national crisis, reserves may play a valuable additional role at your association.

In March, our country went into various degrees of ‘lockdown’ to prevent the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The resulting rapid spike in unemployment means associations are, or will soon be, experiencing higher than normal assessment delinquencies. With most communities running on tight budgets even in good times, rising owner delinquencies put the short-term financial health of associations at risk. Yes, the roof might still need to be replaced in five years, but management, insurance, and trash bills all need to be paid now. In times like these, reserve contributions and the reserve fund can also be used to help offset a disruption to essential operating cash flow -- but it must be done with caution and care.