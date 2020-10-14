For many boards and managers, increased costs, mounting commercial arrears, and urgently needed capital project work are all converging into a perfect financial storm that few properties have ever had to deal with before. As co-op and condo administrators work to draft and ratify their 2021 budgets, there will be some difficult decisions to be made - and the stakes have rarely been higher. Join us for this in-depth panel discussion to get professional guidance and advice on how to navigate the maze of these decisions, get a better handle on potential budgetary pitfalls, and keep your financial ship from swamping under YOUR watch.

