Recent
New York
Sign in
Show promo
Show promo

MESSAGE ABOUT CORONAVIRUS  More Link

The Cooperator Event Presents: Protect & Defend - Fortifying Your Building's Financial Plans in the Ongoing Pandemic A Virtual Town Hall Sponsored by Czarnowski & Beer LLP

By The Cooperator Staff   14 October 2020 Webinars

The Cooperator Events presents a Virtual Town Hall: Protect & Defend - Fortifying Your Building's Financial Plans in the Ongoing Pandemic sponsored by Czarnowski & Beer LLP.

Thursday October 22, 2020 1:30 PM EST

REGISTER NOW

For many boards and managers, increased costs, mounting commercial arrears, and urgently needed capital project work are all converging into a perfect financial storm that few properties have ever had to deal with before. As co-op and condo administrators work to draft and ratify their 2021 budgets, there will be some difficult decisions to be made - and the stakes have rarely been higher. Join us for this in-depth panel discussion to get professional guidance and advice on how to navigate the maze of these decisions, get a better handle on potential budgetary pitfalls, and keep your financial ship from swamping under YOUR watch. 

REGISTER NOW

Related Articles

The Cooperator Events presents: Money Trouble - Understanding Defaults, Arrears, and the Collections Process During COVID-19

A Virtual Town Hall Sponsored by: Tane Waterman & Wurtzel, P.C.

The Cooperator Events presents: Reserves to the Rescue? - Preserving Your Community's Physical and Financial Health

A Virtual Town Hall Sponsored by Association Reserves

The Cooperator Events presents: Maintaining Safety, Sanity, and Service as States Reopen During the COVID-19 Pandemic

A Virtual Town Hall Sponsored by Denali Property Management
 

Leave a Comment