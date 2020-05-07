COVID, Communications, & the Law - Practical Advice for Boards & Managers

NYC Small Businesses Still Waiting On Federal Loans Under Second Round Of Funds—Gothamist

On Monday morning, applications reopened for another $310 billion in small business loans through the Small Business Administration after the first round of $349 billion in funds dried up in two weeks. Bankers spoke of technical issues within hours of the online system reopening. By 1 p.m. Tuesday, more than $52 billion in 475,952 loans had been approved under the second round of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, according to the Small Business Administration.