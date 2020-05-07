Recent
The Cooperator Events presents a virtual town hall sponsored by Gallet Dreyer & Berkey, LLP Wednesday May 13 at 2:00 PM COVID, Communications, & the Law - Practical Advice for Boards & Managers

By The Cooperator Staff   7 May 2020 Law & Legislation Board Operations COVID-19 Webinars

The Cooperator Events presents a virtual town hall sponsored by Gallet Dreyer & Berkey, LLP Wednesday May 13 at 2:00 PM.

COVID, Communications, & the Law - Practical Advice for Boards & Managers

This informative webinar will offer practical advice and effective communication strategies when COVID-19 impacts your building, best governance and sales practices during times of social distancing, adopting and enforcing special rules and regulations to ensure your building and its residents comply with CDC and Health Department guidelines, and - just as importantly - methods for boosting morale among residents to obtain compliance with COVID-19 restrictions and enhanced health and safety protocols.

