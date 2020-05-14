Be Prepared. Reopening Your Clubhouse and Amenities

As our state prepares to reopen, one of the biggest questions raised by the coronavirus pandemic has been when and how (or even whether) to also reopen community association common areas and amenities. With many residents eager to return to normalcy and access clubhouses and other amenities, leadership must consider the legitimate safety concerns surrounding nonessential shared spaces, including clubhouses, pools, and gyms. This informative webinar will bring together a panel of community association professionals to discuss elements of concern, along with relevant information to assist association leadership in developing practices for reopening common areas while keeping safety and cleanliness front and center.

