Recent
New York
Sign in
Show promo
Show promo

MESSAGE ABOUT CORONAVIRUS  More Link

The Cooperator Events presents: Clearing the Air - Keeping Your Indoor Environment Clean, Safe, and Contaminant-Free A Virtual Town Hall Sponsored by: O&S Associates, Inc.

By The Cooperator Staff   25 June 2020 Webinars

The Cooperator Events presents A Virtual Town Hall: Clearing the Air - Keeping Your Indoor Environment Clean, Safe, and Contaminant-Free, Sponsored by O&S Associates, Inc.

Tuesday June 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM

REGISTER NOW

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic keeping people inside, and hot summer weather keeping windows closed and air conditioning on, concerns about air quality and safety have taken on new urgency for boards, managers, and residents alike. This informative event will bring together HVAC specialists and indoor environmental experts to offer insights into what your community can do to clean, sanitize, and upgrade its ventilation and airflow systems to be both safer and more energy efficient. Questions about airborne contaminants - including coronavirus, but also allergens, chemicals, and odors - will be addressed, as well as pre- and post-season equipment maintenance for common areas and individual units

REGISTER NOW

Related Articles

The Cooperator Events Presents: Getting it Right - Reopening Your Building Safely and Sensibly

A Virtual Town Hall Sponsored by Smith Buss & Jacobs LLP

The Cooperator Events presents: COVID, Communications, & the Law - Practical Advice for Boards & Managers

A Virtual Town Hall Sponsored by Gallet Dreyer & Berkey, LLP

The Cooperator Events presents: Reserves to the Rescue? - Preserving Your Community's Physical and Financial Health

A Virtual Town Hall Sponsored by Association Reserves
 

Leave a Comment