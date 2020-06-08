Recent
New York
The Cooperator Events Presents: Getting it Right - Reopening Your Building Safely and Sensibly A Virtual Town Hall Sponsored by Smith Buss & Jacobs LLP

By The Cooperator Staff   8 June 2020 Webinars

The Cooperator Events Presents a Virtual Town Hall: Getting it Right - Reopening Your Building Safely and Sensibly. Sponsored by Smith Buss & Jacobs LLP

Thursday June 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM

As New York reopens, the pressure grows on co-op and condo boards and managing agents to resume alterations, moves and showings, to reopen common facilities, and to grant broader access to visitors and service providers. This webinar gives professional advice on developing a sound reopening plan, handling the risks that come with increased traffic within the building and closer interaction among residents, and making sure your staffing, insurance, financial and legal policies are in order as services come back on line.

