The Cooperator Events Presents: Insurance, Renovations, & the Pandemic - What Your Policy Does (and Doesn't) Protect During COVID Sponsored by: Mackoul Risk Solutions

By The Cooperator Staff   21 July 2020 Webinars

The Cooperator Events Presents a Virtual Town Hall: Insurance, Renovations, & the Pandemic - What Your Policy Does (and Doesn't) Protect During COVID, sponsored by Mackoul Risk Solutions

During this unprecedented public health emergency, boards have big questions about what their various insurance policies cover - and even more importantly, what they don't cover. With residents itching to use common amenities, start or resume renovation projects, and even buy or sell units, issues of liability and coverage are looming larger than ever before. This panel of experts will address those issues, help boards understand the nature and extent of their exposures, discuss where rates are headed, and outline concrete ways to limit risk while allowing for the safe resumption of day-to-day activities, including construction projects and using shared amenities.  

