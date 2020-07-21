Hold Off on Reopening Pools and Gyms in Condos and Coops—Lexology

Summertime is here, and so is Phase Three of the reopening of New York City following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. For the first time in four months, residents of NYC are beginning to feel a sense of normalcy now that outdoor dining at restaurants is permitted and public beaches are open. Boards of condominiums (condos) and cooperatives (coops) are now under pressure by their unit owners and shareholders to reopen their buildings’ amenities, including pools and fitness centers. After all, buildings with such amenities come at a steep price.